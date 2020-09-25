Lori Ann Johnson was born in Wadena, on September 11, 1955, and died where she had lived for a year, at The Thomas House in Perham on September 19, 2020.
She spent her childhood on the family farm in rural Henning. Enjoying the farm animals, riding her bike, shooting hoops and dancing in her special front porch that she decorated with pictures and memorabilia of her favorite band, The Oak Ridge Boys. She loved going to their concerts and visiting with them as often as she could.
Henning School with Mrs. Espland (Clarice) and Ginny Wallevand as her first teachers and on to Wadena’s Happy House with Delores Sartell to graduate there. She met Roy Weber and they remained a couple, loving to dance and enjoy life until his death. Her friend, Jay Gaustad spent many happy hours with her, party time at the Otter and lunches at the Kountry Korner Kafe were favorites. She collected pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House taking in a 5-gallon pail full. Word circle books, knitting afghans and pillows and doing cross stitch pictures were her daily activities. She attended Parkers Prairie and Perham Productive Alternatives for many years making and keeping lifelong friends.
She lived with her sister Manila for 30 years and loved the activities in Ottertail. Karen Spanswick became her close friend and confidant during the many years she helped Manila care for Lori. Taking a train trip to visit her brother Brad and his family in California was one of her fun adventures.
The last year was difficult when the coronavirus stopped the visits from family and friends. Her sisters, Manila and Jane and her nieces, Kim and Traci spent her last days with her being able to hold her close and assure her of the love her family had for her.
Blessed are her memories and peace is with us knowing she loved our Lord Jesus the Christ and bright morning star. Revelation 22:16
Preceding Lori in death are her parents: Charles Luverne “Red” and Ruby Alvina (Persons) Johnson; brother: Timothy John Johnson; nephew: Charles Erik Johnson grandparents: Charley and Hilda Johnson; John Eastman Person Jr. and Manila Bay Hennagir Persons; aunt Rigmor Johnson and uncle Lowell Clausen; aunt Lorna Persons and uncle Bernard Bongard and her children: John Bruce Polson, Bard and Loren Bongard; uncle Jack Klarich and his children: Kathy and Richard Klarich.
Lori is survived by her aunt: Donna Persons Klarich and her children: Jon, Jeff, Robert and Todd; sister: Manila Kay (Delmar) Wiebe and their children: David (Teresa) and their children: Megan and her daughter Emerson; and Christopher Wiebe; Cathi (James)Pellerin and their sons, Ethan and Aaron and his children Kennedy, Mckinley and Briar; Kimmy Jo Wiebe McCash and her son, Matthew; brother: Charles Bradford (Linda) and their children: Logan, Cameron, Andrew and Meredith Johnson; sister: Jane Meredith Johnson and her children: Traci Loeffler and Travis (Beverly) Loeffler and their sons: Wade, Andrew and Michael; sister-in-law: Kathy Johnson and her children: Daniel (Clarissa) Sannel and Rachelle (Wally) Wales and their children: Raven and Logan; cousins: Margaret Clausen, Charles Michael ( Judy) and David Clausen.
