Lorn A Schneeberger, 85, a resident of rural Wendell, died Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Lorn Albert Schneeberger was born on April 20, 1936, in his childhood home near Barrett, to Lester and Anna (Urban) Schneeberger. He grew up on the farm and graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1954.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in June 1955. He honorably served in the military until March 1957.
On June 1,1957, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Kathryn (Kitty) Rustand at United Methodist Church in Norcross. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this past June. They lived on a farm outside Barrett where he farmed before moving to the Rustand family homestead in January 1961 in North Ottawa Township outside Wendell, where they raised three children.
Lorn is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kitty and their three children, Larry (Patty) Schneeberger of Elbow Lake, David (Shawn) Schneeberger of Fergus Falls and Karen (Scott) Dey of Gilbert, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Trevor Schneeberger (Susan Wellendorf), Dustin (Iris) Schneeberger, Jordan (Amy) Schneeberger, Krisann (Nevada) Miller, Eric (Karma) Schneeberger, Matthew (Becca Hussong) Schneeberger, Kimberly (Mike) Heywood and Kaylee (Colin Devary) Dey; and 10 great-grandchildren, Wessen, Addy, Tucker, Jackson, Jaelynn, Alexis, Kendal, Harper, Max and Gage; brother, Eldrin (Sonja) Schneeberger; several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
Visitation: Friday, Sept. 24 from 5-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake and continuing one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Christ Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake.
Clergy: Rev. Bill Aufdenkamp.
Military Honors: Carl A. Hanson Legion Post 321.
Burial at Hereford Cemetery, North Ottawa Township, Wendell.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to charity of donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Erickson-Smith Funeral Home, Elbow Lake.