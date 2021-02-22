Funeral Mass will be held for Loraine Honer, age 91, of Perham on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 6:40 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham. Visitation will resume one hour prior to Mass at St. Henry’s Catholic Church on Friday.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Loraine’s family a message of comfort and support.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Service.