Lorraine (Swedberg) Karch, 90, of Fergus Falls, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Lorraine was born June 24, 1929, in Dalton, to Alvin and Emma (Rovang) Larson. She grew up in Dalton, and attended school in Dalton and Fergus Falls. In 1945, she married Stan Swedberg. On December 3, 1968, she married George Karch. She was a homemaker and worked various food service jobs and owned her own restaurants in West Fargo and Horace, North Dakota.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, baking, bingo, cards, puzzles, traveling to Alaska and cruising around the Caribbean.
She was a member at Calvary Free Lutheran Church, VFW, American Legion and volunteered at the Senior Center and as a “Pink Lady” at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Emma Larson; husbands, Stan Swedberg and George Karch; sisters, Marg Gaston, Elaine (Don) Johnson, Marylin Johnson, and Janice Winborn.
She is survived by her children, Yvonne Ladd, Sherrie Rivallier, Darlene Dahm, Joyce Fietzek, Steve Swedberg (Judy), Jay Karch and Kelly Karch; grandchildren, Monica Wales, Jamie Sauvageau, Stacy Abraham, Teresa Hendrickx, Kimberly Thunselle, Mike Fietzek, Steffany Swedberg, Erin Eller, Danielle Sorenson, Amanda Karch, Jacob Karch, Christian Karch, Blake Karch and Josie Karch; many great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene (Laureen) Larson, Wes (Barb) Larson, Daryl (Jackie) Larson; brother-in-law, Tom Johnson and close family friends, Jack, Amber, Joe and Jeff.
Memorials preferred to Calvary Free Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.
Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Calvary Free Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Jim Johnson will officiate.
Interment will be at Tordenskjold Cemetery, rural Dalton at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.