Lorraine Kastella, 94, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Woodland Lodge in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls. Please check the funeral home website for updates.
The Rev. Christopher Eldredge will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
