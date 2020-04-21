Lorraine Pusc, age 93, of Little Falls, passed away on April 15, 2020, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. Lorraine will be laid to rest at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, rural Little Falls. A memorial service will be held when in-person gatherings are possible. In the meantime, please leave memorials and condolences on Lorraine’s Tribute Wall on our website: www.karvonenfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena.
