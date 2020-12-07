Lorraine Underhill, 81, of Battle Lake, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Sanford Health in Fargo.
Lorraine Mae Underhill was born on September 16, 1939, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Vernon and Gladys (Dalseg) Nelson. She was baptized and confirmed in the First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake. Lorraine attended the Battle Lake Public School graduating from Battle Lake High School in 1957. She moved to St. Paul and started working for the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Lorraine and Robert Underhill were married on September 5, 1964, in the First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake. They lived in St. Paul for 11 years and in June of 1973, Lorraine and Robert moved to her home farm by Battle Lake. She was employed in the office with LSS, starting at the Lake Park Wild Rice Children’s Home and then moved to their main office, retiring after 25 years. She then started working with PATH retiring from there in 2016. Lorraine enjoyed cooking, baking cookies for the grandkids, and liked all sports but mainly the Minnesota Twins. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and was treasurer of WELCA, and the Sons of Norway in Vining.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; three children, Tim Underhill, Ross Underhill and Angie (Duncan) Abram all of Battle Lake; five grandchildren, Shaina (fiancée, Weston Malmstrom) Underhill, Paige Underhill, T.J. Underhill, Gage Abram and Grady Abram; and by numerous relatives and friends. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Gladys Nelson.
Social distancing and masks will be required.
Private family graveside service will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020, at the First Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Lake.
The Rev. Bradley Skogen will officiate.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Battle Lake.
Condolences: Glendenilson.com.