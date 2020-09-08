LouAnn Grewe, 69, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Sanford in Fargo.
LouAnn was born September 5, 1950, in Fergus Falls, to Clarence and Gladys (Soliah) Trosvig. On May 2, 1969, LouAnn married Lloyd Grewe in Fergus Falls.
LouAnn loved to watch NASCAR, bowling at Northern Aire Bowling Lanes in Fergus Falls, Friday night races at I-94 Speedway, playing bingo at the Eagles, spending time with her children and grandchildren, going to garage sales with her grandchildren, and attending the county fair to watch her grandchildren with their 4-H animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Gladys Trosvig; infant baby; brother, Dean Trosvig; sister, Ellen Hutchins; brothers-in-law, Bob Kressin and Arlen Grewe.
LouAnn is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lloyd Grewe; children, Mark of Devils Lake, North Dakota, Lori of Fergus Falls, and Chad (Deanna Tonneson) of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Bailey Grewe of Fergus Falls and Brooke Grewe (Lane Mullen) of Fergus Falls; great-grandchildren, Xander Mullen; brother, Glenn (Colleen) Trosvig and kids; sisters-in-law, Gladys Trosvig of Fergus Falls and Clarice Grewe of Fergus Falls; brother-in-law, Gary (Jeanie) Hutchins of Fergus Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Everyone is invited to the Eagles for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.