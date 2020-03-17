LouEtta Hanneman, 92, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at PioneerCare, Fergus Falls.
She was born October 18, 1927, in Western Township, the daughter of Roy and Violet (Brewster) Weaver. She attended rural school District 56 through the eighth grade, followed by high school in Fergus Falls, graduating with her GED in 1945.
LouEtta married Alvin F. “Swede” Hanneman on January 3, 1947, in Otter Tail County.
Following high school, LouEtta, obtained her LPN license and worked at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls. She taught Stephens Ministry classes and was active in the ministry.
Preceding her in death were her parents and husband.
Survivors include her four children, Bonnie Lonbaken of St. Paul, Debra (Joe) Levens of Brooklyn Park, Gary (Debby) Hanneman of Park Rapids and Kay Hanneman of Naples, Florida; seven grandchildren, Shannon (Dan) Wegner of Frazee, Kara (Chris) Deitz of Fargo, Ben (Jennifer) Savitt of Seattle, Washington, Stacia (Jessie) Lungstrom of St. Michael, Sarah Hanneman of Fridley, Hannah Hanneman of Fargo, and Kyle Hanneman of Minneapolis; 10 great-grandchildren, Grace Hanneman, Avery and Rowan Lungstrom, Christopher (Hannah), Etta, Mattie, and Isaac Scheidecker, Sophia and Anna Dietz, and Amelia Sargent; and one great great-grandchild, Blake Scheidecker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials by be directed to Lawrence Presbyterian Cemetery.
A private family service will be held and a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The Rev. John Lindholm will officiate.
Interment will be at Lawrence Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Wendell.
Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.