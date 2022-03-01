Lowell Grage passed away of natural causes on December 25, 2021, in Port Angeles, Washington. Lowell was born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on December 24, 1934, to Henry and Amanda Grage. He was raised on the family farm with his three brothers — Charles, Donald, and Armond – and three sisters – Marian (Sha), Phyllis (Sorenson), and Audrey. As an adult, Lowell joined the Air Force, where he served for more than 20 years. His time in the military included deployment to Thailand during the Vietnam War. Following retirement from the Air Force, Lowell worked as a trainer for Epson until his full retirement in the 1990s. He lived in many different states and countries throughout his life, including Massachusetts, Florida, New Mexico, California, Spain, and England. He most recently lived in Port Angeles with his loving partner, Betty Wilkerson. He previously lived in Sequim, Washington, with his beloved wife Stephanie, who passed away in 2012. Lowell is survived by his partner Betty; his sister Audrey; his children Debbie Greiner (Chuck), Steve Jungers (Laurie), Kimberlee Grage (Carl Sanger), Sean Grage (Tamara), and Amanda Grage; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Lowell’s ashes have been interred next to Stephanie’s at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo, California.
