Lowell Larson, age 86, died November 10, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. The son of Julean and Adeline (Haugen) Larson, Lowell was born in Elbow Lake, Minnesota, on January 13, 1936. He was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church (United) in Elbow Lake and graduated from high school in Elbow Lake in 1953 where he had participated in many athletic and other school activities. Lowell married his high school sweetheart, Sylvia Germundson, on June 16, 1957, at West Elbow Lake Lutheran Church.
Lowell received his bachelor's degree from Concordia College in 1957 and his masters degree from the University of North Dakota in 1963. He began his teaching career in Roseau in 1957 and was head coach in football and baseball. In 1958, he accepted a teaching and coaching position in Crookston where his football teams won Northwest Conference championships in 1958 and 1961. Lowell also started the wrestling program in Crookston. After several years in teaching, Lowell began his administration career in Crookston, assuming positions as assistant principal and later as administrative assistant to the superintendent. From 1969 to 1975, Lowell served as superintendent of schools in Red Lake Falls where he was active in several regional and statewide professional and community organizations. He was president of the Northwest Educational Association and served on the board of directors of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.
In 1975, Lowell accepted a position with American Federal Savings and Loan Association as vice president and manager of the new facility in Moorhead. He later accepted management positions with other banking institutions in Moorhead and Crookston. Lowell became president of the Moorhead Area Chamber of Commerce in 1983 where he recognized and promoted Moorhead's many community and business assets. Lowell completed his professional career as president of the West Central Minnesota Initiative Fund in Fergus Falls.
After 25 years in Moorhead, Lowell ad Sylvia retired in 1998. They spent their time between the family farm in Elbow Lake and in Sunland Village in Mesa. They enjoyed entertaining family and friends at the farm in Minnesota and the golfing community in Sunland Village where they made many friends and hosted many family members who visited them in Mesa. They further enjoyed traveling and in particular, visiting Norway.
His wife of 56 years, Sylvia, died in 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother Julian Larson Jr., who died while serving his country and stationed in Germany.
Lowell is survived by his son Jeffrey and daughter Julie; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving companion of the past eight years, Jane Meyer.
Family graveside services will be held in Minnesota during the summer 2023.
