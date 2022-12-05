Lowell Larson

Lowell Larson, age 86, died November 10, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. The son of Julean and Adeline (Haugen) Larson, Lowell was born in Elbow Lake, Minnesota, on January 13, 1936. He was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church (United) in Elbow Lake and graduated from high school in Elbow Lake in 1953 where he had participated in many athletic and other school activities. Lowell married his high school sweetheart, Sylvia Germundson, on June 16, 1957, at West Elbow Lake Lutheran Church.

