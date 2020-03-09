Lowell McManus

Lowell “Pat” McManus, 84, Fargo, formerly of Fergus Falls, died Friday, March 6 in Sanford Hospital, Fargo.
He resided in Fergus Falls from 1961 to 1966. It was there that he met and married Sonia Grossman. They moved to the Fargo-Moorhead area when he began his career with Equitable Life and he continued to work in the insurance industry until his retirement. In recent years, he continued as consultant to personal and business insurance clients, with group pensions and estate planning. He is survived by his wife, four children and eight grandchildren.
His services begin with a visitation on Wednesday, March 11 at Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo, from 6-8 p.m., and concludes with a funeral service on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Fargo.