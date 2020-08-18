Lucille Anderson, 91, Jamestown, North Dakota formerly of Fargo and Fergus Falls, died early Monday morning August 17, 2020, at Ave Maria Village in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Graveside service will 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020.
The Rev. Gretchen Enoch will officiate.
Cemetery will be a First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are by the Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown, North Dakota and Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
