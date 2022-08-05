Lucille Berry, 93, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Lucille Mary Millette was born April 11, 1929, in Woonsocket, RI, to Emanuel and Rosealba (Bouley) Millette. She attended school in Woonsocket, RI.
She worked in retail with various companies for 30 years in Woonsocket, RI. She worked for Prince Engineering, assembling water pumps. Lucille was the top person in packing and shipping. She retired in 1980. She lived for 10 years in Florida, where she worked part-time in the food business. In 1991, Lucille moved to Fergus Falls. She worked briefly at the City Bakery before completely retiring.
Lucille was a member of the Senior Citizens Program in her early years in Fergus Falls. She volunteered at The Center and Lake Region Hospital.
She enjoyed walking, playing cards, doing word search puzzles, embroidery, reading, and knitting. Lucille also loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Rosalba; father, Victor; brothers, Dolor, Elidege, and Armand, and a son-in-law, Robert Carrison.
Lucille is survived by her children, Joseph Berry and Mary Rose Carrison of Fergus Falls and Susan Tancrelle of Ocala, Florida; grandchildren, Dale (Kat) Carrison, Celeste (Ben) Schultz, Johnathan (Mindy) Berry, and Nicole (C.J.) Woods, and eight great-grandchildren.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date, with a burial at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
