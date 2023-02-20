Luella Caroline Hanson, 82, of Clitherall, MN, died on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Sanford Health in Fargo, North Dakota.
Luella Caroline Hanson was born on October 12, 1940, by Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, the daughter of Ralph and Helen (Pinkowski) Schmidt. She was baptized and confirmed in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Urbank. She attended Country School District #235, the Lone Tree School by Parkers Prairie, then the Parkers Prairie High School through the tenth grade.
Luella and Harry Hanson were married in the Parish House in Urbank on December 27, 1960. After their marriage they farmed a number of years south of Battle Lake in Eagle Lake Township, before moving to their home in Clitherall. Luella was employed as a cook for the Gearhart Nursing Home, a nurse’s aide for the Ottertail Nursing Home for over twenty years, then as a cook for Ruby’s Restaurant in Battle Lake until her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, dancing, flowers and always enjoyed good conversation.
She is survived by her three children, Larry (Patty) Hanson of Clitherall, Cathryn (Brian Laugen) Hanson of Fergus Falls and Keith (Lori) Hanson of Richville; grandchildren, Nichole (David), Jesse (Katie), Matthew (Lauren), Mariah (Jared), Allyssah (Ryan), Rachel, Amanda (Jim)and Katelyn (Josh); great - grandchildren, Mkeilah, Antasia, Clara, Natalie, Sophie, Zaire, James, Vivian, Jackson; and by numerous relatives and friends. Luella was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Hanson; her parents, Ralph and Helen Schmidt and one brother, Jerry Schmidt.
Memorial Gathering: Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 1-3 P.M., at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake.
Interment: First Lutheran Cemetery, Battle Lake, MN, at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.
