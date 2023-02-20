Luella Hanson

Luella Caroline Hanson, 82, of Clitherall, MN, died on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Sanford Health in Fargo, North Dakota.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?