Luella A. Helland, 88, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Friday, May 30, 2020 at LB Broen.
Memorials are preferred to three of the ministries Luella loved so much:
Across Nations
PO Box 9090
Window Rock AZ 86515-9090
Hillcrest Academy and Morning Son Christian School, both of Fergus Falls.
Due to the limitations of COVID 19, a private family service will be held at the Olson Funeral Home Chapel, Fergus Falls, MN. Please refer back to her tribute wall for a Livestream on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. The service will be live-streamed on Olson’s website for friends who would like to watch. It will also be available in video form for later viewing on the website.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.