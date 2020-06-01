Luella A. Helland, 88, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Friday, May 30, 2020, at LB Broen.
Funeral arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
