Luella A. Helland, 88, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Friday, May 30, 2020, at LB Broen.

Funeral arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls. 

Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Luella Helland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our email newsletters