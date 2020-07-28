Luella Hintermeister (Schwarz) passed away June 4, 2020 at Season’s Hospice.
She was born September 5, 1939, in Breckenridge to Gilbert and Meta Schwarz. She lived with her family on their farm near Rothsay until 1949 when they purchased and moved to a farm near the Wall Lake area of Fergus Falls.
She was active in 4-H where she met Kenneth Hintermeister. Luella graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1957 and later that year was selected as Otter Tail County Dairy Princess. She worked as a waitress for The Normandy Café in Fergus Falls and later went to beauty school to get her hair dressers’ license. In 1958, she married Kenneth Hintermeister and together they had three children, Dwight, Denise and Dean.
In 1965, Luella and Kenneth purchased a farm near Dalton and lived there until moving the family to Rochester in 1967 when Kenneth was hired by the state of Minnesota. There Luella worked for the Depot House Restaurant as a waitress and met many celebrities that came to Rochester for the Mayo Clinic. She later worked as an assistant manager for Sandy’s Restaurant and in 1975 she went to work for Schmidt Printing and then in 1978 Custom Printing.
After retiring from there she started a business doing house cleaning for many different families. Luella was a great hostess and often welcomed friends and family who came to be treated and the Mayo Clinic. She even helped form and coached the neighborhood T-ball baseball team when she saw all the kids who wanted to play but had nobody to get things organized. Luella loved to fish and be outside in her garden. Luella and Ken traveled many places in their motorhome including trips to Lake Michigan to fish for Salmon and to Alaska one summer. In the winters they would travel to the southern states to see new places and meet new friends. They often spent time in the Arizona dessert camping in their motor home and forming a circle of campers just like the old wagon trains. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed being a grandma and great-grandma. After Kenneth became ill she became a great caregiver to him making sure he was comfortable and well fed.
Luella is survived and will be missed by her children, Dwight and Suzie of Dalton, Denise Glarner (Dave Ress) of Rochester and Dean and Sue of Rochester. Her grandchildren, Danielle Glarner , Drew Glarner, Marissa Hintermeister and Holly Hintermeister. Her great-grandchildren, Eden Glarner and Davin Glarner. Her brothers, brothers-in-law and sisters and sisters-in-law, Lucille and Robert Bymers, Leonard and Pixie Schwarz, Loyd Schwarz and Margie, Linda and James Depolo and Larry and Mary Jo Schwarz, Luwanna Hintermeister and Bonnie Hintermeister, along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by by husband, Kenneth on May 24, her parents, Gilbert and Meta Schwarz, and an infant sister, Myrtle, father- and mother-in-law, Samuel and Fern Hintermeister, a sister-in-law, Terri Schwarz and brothers-in-law, Ronald and Dale (Rick) Hintermeister.
The funeral was held June 27, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church in Rochester.