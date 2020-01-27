Luella (Gehrke) Jensen, 93, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Aastad Lutheran Church rural Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.
Interment will be at Aastad Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.