Luella (Gehrke) Jensen, 93, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Luella Mary was born April 2, 1926, in Western Township of Otter Tail County, the daughter of Bernard William and Rose Martha (Weigand) Gehrke. She attended rural school District #45 in Lawrence Township through the eighth grade and later graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1944. Following graduation, she attended the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis. She worked as a secretary for the Gustafson Seed Treating Machine Company in Fargo, North Dakota for four years.
On June 6, 1948, she married Ernest G. Jensen, at the Lawrence Presbyterian Church. The couple purchased a dairy farm in Aastad Township. Luella began a secretarial career in 1963 at the Fergus Falls Senior High School where she faithfully worked until 1991.
Luella was a member of the Aastad Lutheran Church Ladies Aid and taught Sunday school and a 4-H leader. She was a member of the Aastad Homemakers Club and Circle Group and also the Wendell Legion Auxiliary and Wendell Lions Club. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Luella was interested in all family activities and they loved her canning and baking those delicious pies, rolls and kringles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie; her parents; a son-in-law, Jeffrey Everson; an infant grandson, Kyle Jensen; brother, Lorain Gehrke, and many other family members.
Luella is survived by two sons, David (Kathy) Jensen of Wendell and Daryl (Angi) Jensen of Wendell; two daughters, Diane (Wayne) Norgren of Fergus Falls and Denise (Kevin) Sundblad of Wendell; 11 grandchildren, Mickie (Keith) Rogal, Ammy Norgren, Paula (Mark) Western, Jodi (Erick) Shefland, Tyler (Jenni) Jensen, Camille (Rick) Heyman, Michelle (friend, John) Casias, Kelcy Jensen, Kimberly (Jacob) Hildebrandt, Jessica (Mike) Wrenn, Heather (Cole) Amundson; 20 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Stanley Jensen of Fergus Falls; sister-in-law, Dorothy Gehrke of Campbell, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Aastad Lutheran Church rural Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.
Interment will be at Aastad Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.