Luella Meyer, 93, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, August 29, 2022, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Luella was born December 2, 1928, to Sofus and Alma (Evenson) Peterson in Pelican Rapids, MN.
In December 1945, Luella married Selvin Samuelson, to this union five children were born, Annette, Darlene, LeRoy, Gary, and Roger. Selvin passed away February 26, 1966.
Luella and Donald Meyer were united in marriage in August of 1967, a daughter Rachel was born to this union. They lived in Pelican Rapids until 1974 when they moved to the Meyer Farm, rural Campbell, MN. Donald passed away March 13, 2006, Luella then moved to Fergus Falls.
She retired in 1998 having been employed at West Central Turkey Plant in Pelican Rapids for 12 years, Red Owl and More-4 stores in Fergus Falls, and also as a cook at the WenDell in Wendell. Following retirement she started her flower garden, growing beautiful lilies and gladiolas. Her greatest enjoyment was having grandchildren come and stay at the farm enjoying farm life.
Luella was a member of Aastad Lutheran Church and transferred to Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Taking part in mission quilting and prayer fellowship. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Luella volunteered at the Food Shelf and the Senior Center. She enjoyed playing whist.
Preceding her in death were her parents; both of her husbands; daughter, Darlene Pixley; grandsons, Eric Samuelson, Doug Pixley, and David Pixley; sisters, Alice (Oliver) Ruud, Lorraine (Carl) Swanson, Marlys (Percy) Olson, Elna (Lawrence) Larson, and Donna (Omar) Johnson; brothers, James (Ella) Peterson, Stanley (Hilda) Peterson, Harry (Rose) Peterson, Oscar (Pernell) Peterson, Wilhelm (Meranda) Peterson, and Donald Peterson; brothers-in-law, Ray (Mary) Meyer, Wallace (Mildred) Meyer, Selmer, Clarence, and Bennett Samuelson.
Luella is survived by her children, Annette (Rick) Westby of Pelican Rapids, LeRoy (Mary) Samuelson of Fargo, Gary (Sue) Samuelson of Underwood, Roger (fiancé Maren) Samuelson of Fargo, and Rachel (Jeff) Anderson of Erhard; son-in-law, Dale Pixley of Dent; 13 grandchildren, Darren, Daryl, Matthew, Michael, Jason, Daniel, Andrew, Jesse, Ashley, Luke, Chase, Brittany, and Megan; 29 great-grandchildren, Christopher, Jenna, Cody, Dalton, Cassie, Nicholas, Alyssa, Dakota, Mariah, Danielle, Daisha, Isabella, Alexandra, Leigha, Maggie, Robert, Sawyer, Bentley, Dawson, Maci, Eli, Griffin, Evan, Parker, Lexie, Myla, Crosby, Eilah, and Ethan; 9 great-great-grandchildren, Alexandrea, Izack, Eleanor, Kloe, Emilia, Kayson, Finnley, Clyde, and Evelyn; 3 step-grandchildren, Nicole, Ryan, and Joseph; 5 step-great-grandchildren, Shalynn, Matt Jr., Samantha, Robin, and Jameson, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Salim Khaderbai
Interment: Bagstevold Cemetery, rural Erhard, MN
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.