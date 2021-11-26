Luella Schlueter, 93, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, November 21, 2021, at her residence.
Luella Marie Pfeifer was born February 2, 1928, to Frank and Olva (Husel) Pfeifer in Revere, North Dakota. She attended Frazee High School, graduating in 1945.
On December 28, 1946, Luella married Virgil Schlueter in Frazee.
She was employed by the sheriff’s office. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, and also the Quilting Circle, Sewing Club, and Craft Club. Luella enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing and crafts. She was known for her orange rolls, mocha bars, and wide assortment of Christmas cookies.
Preceding her in death was her daughter, Pamela Jo (Schlueter) Erickson; sisters, Joyce Landblom and Delores Mattingly; brother, Irvin Pfeifer, and a great-grandson, Benji.
Luella is survived by her husband, Virgil Schlueter of Fergus Falls; her children, Dr. Jeffrey (Mary Beth) Schlueter of Glenwood, Brian (Susan) Schlueter of Fergus Falls, and Orenda (Rod) Kavanaugh of Grand Rapids; son-in-law, Jon Erickson of Fargo; grandchildren, Jon (Kinnavey) Schlueter, Jason (Maggie) Schlueter, Erin (Matt) Schlueter, Derek (Allison) Kavanaugh, Tyler (Laura) Kavanaugh, Kirstin (Joel) Mudalige, Jenna (Jeremy) Myrom, Heidi (David) Polzin, Sarah (Adam) Link, Brady (Apryl) Erickson, Drew (Ashley) Erickson, Hannah Erickson, Elthyah Erickson; great-grandchildren, Mairead, Ardyn, Ashton, Jade, Mya, Gabriel, Carter, Aubrey, Evan, Isaac, Karina, Avery, Ethan, Emiliano, Ivanna, Beckett, McClane, Sutton, Sophi, Jude, Nora Jo, Henley, Fisher, Harlow, Summit, Piajoy and Leo, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Rev. Chris Eldredge.
Interment: Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
