Luther Hans Frette, 74, Grand Forks, died on Tueday, December 14, 2021, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Luther was born on September 14, 1947, in Grand Forks, the son of John and Luello (Vikesland) Frette. He attended elementary and junior high school in Grand Forks and graduated from Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in Fergus Falls, in 1965. Majoring in English, Luther graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1969. He received his Master of Science degree in English education from UND in 1982.
Luther began teaching English at Valley Junior High School in 1969.He transferred to Grand Forks Central in 1995, when district junior highs transitioned to middle schools. In 2009 he retired and was later recognized for 40 years of service to the school district. In 2010 he was inducted into the Grand Forks Public Schools Teacher Hall of Fame. Luther was also a member of Grand Forks Retired Teachers.
Luther taught over 6,000 students during his career. He thoroughly enjoyed meeting former students in divergent venues throughout Grand Forks. Luther always asked for updates from their lives.
Luther was active in the music and Christian education programs at Bethel Lutheran Church in Grand Forks. He served in the Sunday school as teacher, superintendent, and music coordinator for 40 years. He became church organist in 1965 and served for 53 (2018) years in that position. In 2015 the congregation honored Frette on the 50th anniversary of being Bethel's organist.
Also, Luther was a baritone vocalist and enjoyed singing at various church services and other events in Grand Forks.
In his retirement, Luther became interested in music therapy for senior citizens. He directed a monthly sing-along for eight years (2010) at the Northwood Deaconess Health Center, and in 2014 he joined the direction of a weekly sing-along for residents of Valley Square 4000 in Grand Forks.
In 2018 Luther also initiated a monthly sing-along at Tufte Manor.
Luther is survived by his brother, John E. L. (Margaret) Frette, nephew, David (Missy) Frette, and niece, Michelle (Will) McKee; one grandniece, Emma Frette, and one grandnephew, Lars Frette, all of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Luther was preceded in death by his parents, John and Luella Frette.
**In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Bethel Lutheran Church, Grand Forks, or the Chaplaincy Fund of Valley Memorial Homes.
Funeral service: 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1616 S. 17th St., Grand Forks, with visitation from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service in the church.
Interment: Walle Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Thompson, North Dakota.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com.