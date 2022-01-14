Lyle Hanneman, 90, resident of rural Fergus Falls, died Monday, January 10, 2022.
Lyle was born September 14, 1931, in Fergus Falls Township, the son of William and Nora (Possehl) Hanneman. He grew up helping on the family farm, in Fergus Falls township, and attended rural school District 92 through the eighth grade. He was baptized on October 11, 1931, at St. Johns Church in Elizabeth and confirmed on May 27, 1945, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. In 1954, he was drafted in the United States Army serving in Aschaffenburg, Germany. He was discharged in 1956, and served in the Army Reserves until 1962. When he returned from the service, he took over the family farm.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Lyle enjoyed gardening and growing vegetables. He made many friendships while having coffee at the Viking Café and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Nora; sister, Frances Langfeld-Max; brothers-in-law, Merle Rau and Wilfred Langfeld; niece, Twyla Neumann, and grandparents.
Lyle is survived by his siblings, Fern Rau of Fergus Falls, Lorraine Langfeld of Rothsay (where Lyle resided during his last weeks) and Richard (Susan) Hanneman of Fergus Falls; Lyle’s closest neighbors, Dean and Lana Ouren and their dog, Lena. Lyle waited for Dean to get off to work to visit Lana, they grew a very close relationship.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Jay Weideman and Reverend Craig Palach.
Interment: Trinity-Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Military Participation: Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 and V.F.W. Post 612.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
