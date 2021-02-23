Lynal Oscarson, 93, of Fergus Falls, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Twin Town Villa Assisted Living in Breckenridge.
Lynal was born on May 26, 1927, to Hans and Anna (Fosse) Oscarson near Moorhead. He attended Campbell Public School and in early WWII worked in the shipyards on the West Coast.
On April 4, 1948, Lynal married Baris J. Matheson in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Together they started farming near Campbell. In 1957, they bought their family farm in Western Township where they lived, worked and continued raising their nine children. In later years Lynal continued his love of farming, working at Yaggie Farms near Breckenridge for nearly 35 years.
Lynal was always ready for a good game of whist, a game of horseshoes, reading all the Louis L’Amour novels, plus many good TV series, especially western movies. Most important was his love of church, family, and friends, always greeting everyone with a smile, a sparkle in his eye, and sometimes a hug.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Baris; sons, David and Richard; grandson, Jason Platt, and son-in-law, Roger Platt.
Lynal is survived by his children, Gary (Kathy) Oscarson of Houston, Texas, Karen Platt of Breckenridge, Ruth Midboe of Fergus Falls, Phyllis (Jeffrey) Kephart of Grayslake, Illinois, Michael (Charmaine) Oscarson, Goose Creek, South Carolina, Dale Oscarson of Atlanta, Georgia, Susan (Daniel) Flor of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; daughter-in-law, Jill Oscarson of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; over 50 grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Walk-through visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
A private family service will be held. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Lynal’s Tribute Wall for a link to the livestream at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
The Rev. Gretchen Enoch and Vicar Lynn Melchior will officiate.
Interment will be at First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.