Lynn Brown, age 83, of Fargo, North Dakota, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Villa Maria, Fargo, under hospice care.
Perry Lynn Brown was born July 19, 1937, at rural Fergus Falls, the son of Perry M. and Viola (Young) Brown. Lynn entered the U.S. Army in 1960 and served a time in Germany. He then was transferred into the Army Reserve until 1966.
Lynn was united in marriage to Karon Neisess at Campbell, North Dakota, on June 26, 1964.Four children were born to them. She died June 11, 1997. On November 6, 1999, Lynn married Judy Westby at Fargo.
Lynn had worked for his father-in-law at Campbell Lumber Company and then as a plumber. He later moved to Ottertail Lake, and helped form and operate G & L Builders Inc. He later did seasonal work for many lake cabin owners in the Ottertail Lake area.
His family said his hobbies included “working.” After retiring, Lynn did many home projects and remodeled he and Judy’s home near Glyndon. However, Lynn really enjoyed his grandchildren.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Judy; one daughter, Karma (Joel) Krause, Wyndmere, North Dakota; three sons, Perry (Lisa), Detroit Lakes, Lan (Sarah) Bemidji, and Anthony (Rebecca), Breezy Point; also, Judy’s children, Kevin (Gina) Westby, Norfolk, Virginia, and Kristin Biloki (fiancé Marvin Cooper), Dallas, Texas; 18 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; his siblings, Arlene (Otto) Hanson, Beatrice Runningen, Diana Burmeister, Dennis Brown, James (Lisa) Brown and Barbara (Dave) Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Karon, his parents, his siblings Milton, Jean and Betty
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Olivet Lutheran Church, Fargo, North Dakota, with Visitation held 1–2 p.m. Military honors will follow the service.