Lynn Lanus, 73, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, January 6, 2023 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Lynn Annette Bylund was born on May 18, 1949 in Alexandria, MN. She was the eldest of four girls born to Alan and Ruth (Hagedorn) Bylund.
On September 14, 1968 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria, Lynn married the love of her life, Marvin Lanus. A year later, on October of 1969, the two were blessed with their first daughter, Kimberly. Two years later, in September of 1971, they were overjoyed with the arrival of their second daughter, Tracey. In September of 1974, their third and final daughter, Dacia, was welcomed into the world. Lynn and Marvin have been happily married for more than 54 years.
Although she never liked to be the center of attention, Lynn was the heart of the family. She was full of love to share with everyone, and she always had a hug for anyone. There was never a problem too big nor a question too small for her to lend an ear, give an answer, or offer a piece of wisdom for anyone who would ask. Lynn found that her biggest joys in life came from making others, especially her family, happy. Raising and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was her biggest passion. One of her most cherished pastimes was taking her kids to the parks and zoos-anywhere from the local playgrounds all the way to Disney World, on many occasions throughout the years. Another passion of Lynn’s was in the research and preservation of her family’s ancestry. She spent countless hours documenting her family’s lineage, which led to the publication of five genealogy books.
Some of her other hobbies included making stuffed dolls to sell at craft shows, collecting antique items, and joining her friends for monthly card club gatherings. When her daughters were younger, she also took great pride in her leadership roles in the Campfire Girls Organization, eventually leading to her acceptance of the position of president of the organization. She held this position for a number of years.
Lynn was the type of person who could excel at anything she put her mind to. Her faith was also very important to her. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s. Later on, in 1977, she became an active member in the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church parish and went on to spend much of her time volunteering for things such as fundraisers as well as being an editor for the parish newsletter and cook book. Lynn was instrumental in guiding her future generations in their faith, which led to her children and grandchildren’s attendance at OLV School.
Lynn’s memory lives on through the many strong characteristics she has passed on to her family. Her compassion, outspokenness, empathy, and the passion in her heart will continue to live on in her future generations.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband, Marvin; her daughters, Kimberly (Lonnie) Saice of Hawley and Tracey (Arne) Bokkers of Fergus Falls; her sisters, Gwen Kline of Altoona, IA, Devona (Paul) Vendel of Alexandria, and Geri (Bruce) Larson of Andover; her grandchildren, Brendan (Kimberly Ross), Kai, and Hailey (Cody Jorgens) Janssen, Graden Pelaccio, and Journi, Akira and Taelynn Bokkers all of Fergus Falls; her great-grandsons, Dominic and Dawson Jorgens of Fergus Falls; her two aunts, Deanna Deal and Janice Laumb, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Dacia Pelaccio and granddaughter, Kaitlynn; her parents, Alan and Ruth Bylund of Alexandria, and her grandparents, Conrad and Arvie Bylund of Holmes City and Eugene and Lydia Hagedorn of Miltona.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with Parish Prayers at 6:30 p.m. with a Rosary to follow. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Father Alan Weilinski.
Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Alexandria, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.