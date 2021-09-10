Mabel Knutson Sep 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Mabel Knutson, 103, Fergus Falls, died Friday, September 10, 2021, at Broen Home, Fergus Falls.Funeral home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Mabel Knutson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner On Call Staff and Substance Abuse Specialist Service Technician - Elbow Lake Administrative Assistant ASSISTANT COMMUNITY PLANNER View all job listings > See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Sep 11, 2021 2 hrs ago