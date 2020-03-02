Mabeth S. Wickersham, age 102, of Edina, passed away February 25, 2020.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sister, Gail Edwards. Survived by daughters, Gini Kirscht, Diane (Kirk) Wilson, Susan Davenport; grandsons, Rob Kirscht, Jim Kirscht, Ben (Rachel) Kirscht, Alex (Scott Friesen) Davenport; great-grandchildren, Addison Kirscht, Kelsey Kirscht, Andrew Kirscht and Ian Kirscht.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the University of Minnesota School of Social Work or donor’s choice. Services and interment at Lakewood Cemetery will be held at a later date. Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996.