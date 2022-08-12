Magdalene Wallgren
1929-2022
Memorial Mass will be held for Magdalene “Mag” Wallgren, age 92 of Perham, Minnesota on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham with Fr. George Michael officiating. Urnbearers will be Mag’s grandchildren. Honorary Urnbearers will be Mag’s great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at church. Mag will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Bluffton, Minnesota.
Magdalene Katherine (Langer) Wallgren was born August 25, 1929, in Dazey, North Dakota to Paul and Katherine (Kunze) Langer. When Maggie was in 2nd grade the family moved from Dazey to Bluffton, Minnesota where she attended St. John’s Parochial school, attended one year of high school in New York Mills and graduated from Wadena High School with the class of 1947. She worked as a bookkeeper at the Bluffton Creamery and later in the business office at the Fergus Falls Medical Group until she retired. On July 27, 1948, she married Ervin Leslie Wallgren at St. John’s in Bluffton. Together they raised nine children during their 36 years of marriage. In 1985 she moved to Fergus Falls with her daughter Becky. In 2013 Mag made her home in Perham and in 2019 she became a resident of Perham Living.
Mag’s faith was very important to her and sharing that faith was evident over her lifetime as she volunteered at each parish she was a member of. She sang in the choir, taught Religious Education, crocheted prayer shawls, and helped in the office. She liked to attend church events and would often enlist others she was with to grab a few extra cookies or bars for her to take home.
Mag’s love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was unconditional and they came first in her life above all things. She was an avid reader and passed on that love to her children and grandchildren. A quote she loved was: “Children are made readers on the laps of their parents.” (Emilie Buchwald). Mag could be found daily reading a good murder mystery.
Another love for Mag was traveling with friends and family. Throughout the years she traveled to 23 states and 11 countries. She was always happy to share the stories, pictures, and memories from her trips.
She loved listening to piano music while she worked on her crocheting, carefully stitching the 79 prayer shawls for those in need of comfort as well as countless afghans made for those she loved.
She enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves and marveled at the moves of the amazing athletes. She could be found laughing at Andy Griffith and the Golden Girls and often quoted Sophia’s “picture this” punchline. Her favorite show was Jeopardy and family knew never to call her or stop by between 5 and 5:30!
Mag was kind, funny, and quick witted. She had a special knack for telling a joke or sharing a funny story or limerick, and long after her retirement, former coworkers continued to tell of the hilarious anecdotes she had shared during break times. She valued and treasured all the friendships she made throughout her life and along the way. She went to daily coffee at Callie’s Coffee Shop in Fergus Falls where birthdays and special events were celebrated with coffee, scones, laughter and smiles. She made every effort to visit and keep in touch with her friends even after she moved.
On August 7, 2022, Mag passed away at Perham Living at 92 years of age. She will be greeted in Heaven by her parents, Ervin, granddaughter, Monique, siblings: Agnes, Emma, Frances, Eleanor, John, Marion, Rosella, and Ray.
She will be greatly missed by 5 daughters: Karen (Gerry) Muckala; Connie (Clyde) Dalton; Laurie (Alan) Krueger; Paula (Mike Maurer) Pulju; Becky Robertson: 4 sons: Jeff (Barb) Wallgren; Tom (Kris) Wallgren; Scott Wallgren; Pat Wallgren; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills, Minnesota.