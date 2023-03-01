Mandelyn Marie Halvorson left us February 22, 2023, to be with our Lord.
Born March 23, 1933, to Alfred and Olive (Wilson) Engen in Clitherall, Minnesota. Following her graduation from High School, she married her husband of 55 years, Gordon Halvorson.
Mandy was one who continuously sought to challenge herself. In her lifetime, Mandy worked in several service positions in Fergus Falls as well as a Real Estate company and a Para-Professional for the Schools. And yet, while working full time, Mandy raised six children, instilling into them the work ethic and the love for life she always displayed.
Mandy is survived by her brother, Dean (and Barb) Engen of Big Lake, MN, children Blaine Halvorson (Carol Barlau) of Overland Park, KS, Brenda Knight of Castle Rock, Co, Becky Halvorson of San Diego, CA, Barry (Ann) Halvorson of Battle Lake, MN and Bonnie (Gary) Hilbert of New Rockford, ND., 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Mandy was preceded in death by her father and mother, Alfred and Olive Engen, brothers Alfred “Curly” Engen, Wilton “Bud” Engen, brothers Leroy Engen, Elsworth Engen, and husband, Gordon Halvorson, daughter Barbara Lyons, and son—in-law Bradley Knight
Visitation: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 5-7 P.M., at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, continuing one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Service: 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, MN
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone