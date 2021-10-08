Manford Brosowske Oct 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Manford Brosowske, 96, of Fergus Falls, died on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Broen Home.Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Friday October 29, 2021, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.Arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Manford Brosowske as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Public Health Nurse HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans Nurses and Medical Staff PARKERS PRAIRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT Member Services Representative Corrections/Bailiff Officer Full-Time and Part-Time Positions Someplace Safe is seeking a full-time LAKELAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER View all job listings >