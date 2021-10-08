Manford Brosowske, 96, of Fergus Falls, died on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Broen Home.

Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Friday October 29, 2021, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.

Arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.

