Mara Solie

Mara Solie, daughter of Rebecca Petersen and Mark Solie, sister of Sarah Solie, lived from July 25th, 1985 to June 14th, 2023. She was born in Minneapolis and moved with her family to Fergus Falls, Minnesota when she was six years old. Mara showed all the indications early on of Rett Syndrome and was diagnosed conclusively several years later when the genetic marker for the condition was discovered. She had neither speech nor mobility and required total care her entire life. Though some of her early symptoms were severe, her condition stabilized significantly later in life. She has lived comfortably in her group home for many years and even breezed right through a bout of Covid early on in the pandemic, a truly resilient young woman.

