Marcella “Sally” Brause, 90, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, April 15, 2023 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Marcella was born January 13, 1933, to John C. and Hazel (Loomer) Will III, on the family farm in Western Township in Otter Tail County. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Western Township. In 1950 she graduated from Campbell High School and Fergus Falls Teachers Training in 1951. She was a teacher for 1 year in School District #243 (by Warren Erickson’s) and School District #252 (by Merle Loomer’s).
On June 6, 1953, she married Rodney O. Brause at Western Presbyterian Church in rural Fergus Falls. They made their home on the Brause family farm where they raised cattle and farmed.
She was a Sunday School Teacher, a member of the church choir, United Presbyterian Women (UPW), Homemakers, 4-H Leader, Red Hat Society and “Big Chief Round Table.”
Sally’s greatest joy was time spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. She especially loved spring cleaning and hunting when everyone was home. Sally made the best chocolate chip cookies around. She enjoyed crocheting and needle work, playing cards, watching game shows on TV and doing crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. III and Hazel Will; husband, Rod in 2001; brother and sister-in-law, Boyd and Shirley Will; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Vern Stich; sister, Janice Will; sister-in-law, Jeanne Will; and grandson, Mark A. Johnson Jr.
Sally is survived by her children, Mike (Teresa), Tom (Shirley), Dan (Carol) and Jodi (Mark) Johnson; grandchildren, Jaime Brause, Jennifer (Dustin) Maanum, Benjamin (Kelsey) Brause, Rebecca (James) Michael, Rachel (Troy) Schmidt, Karoline (Jacob) Gustafson, Kristin (Willie) De-Souza, and Justin Johnson; great-grandchildren, Conner Brause, Myar Oltman, Griffin Mahoney, Carson, Caiden, Corabelle and Clara Brause, Madilyn and Emma Michael, Hazel, Ryan and Margaret Schmidt, Henrik, Ida and Viktor Gustafson and baby girl De-Souza due in August 2023.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Federated Church, Fergus Falls. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Brad Soenksen.
Interment: Western Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
