Marcella J. Kowalski, age 86, of Fergus Falls, died peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Alomere Health in Alexandria.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Marcella Jean was born on October 9, 1934, to Walter and Elsie (Holthusen) Duenow in Friberg Township, Otter Tail County.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Bruce.
Marcella is survived by her children, Cheryl Holt, Bobby Jim (Gina) Kowalski, Bonnie (Steve) Olmanson and Brenda (Mark) Christopherson; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two expected great-grandchildren; and two siblings.
