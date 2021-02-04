Marcella (Marcy) Amy Sundberg, 85, of Ottertail, died Monday, February 1, 2021, at The Thomas House, in Perham, with both of her sons at her side.
She was born in Underwood, on February 27, 1935, to Christian (Hardy) and Lillian (Johnsen) Johansen. She was raised on a farm near Underwood, along with four brothers and three sisters, and graduated high school there in May of 1953.
In July of 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, Phil Sundberg, who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and followed him to Biloxi, Mississippi, where he worked as an air traffic controller. After the Air Force, they moved to Fergus Falls, and Phil went to work for Otter Tail Power Company, which became a lifelong career. They moved several times for the company and lived in Morris; Milbank, South Dakota; Fergus Falls; Bemidji; and Hallock.
Marcy had two sons, Lance and Brad, and focused on being a homemaker until the kids were old enough for school. After that, she mainly worked secretarial jobs in the towns they lived, but also worked as a hairdresser part time in her home. She was an active volunteer for the Lutheran churches which they belonged to, and a member of her church circle groups. Later on, she was commissioned in the Stephen Ministries to assist her church and provide one-on-one support for others in need.
Some of her favorite activities were gardening, cross-country skiing, golfing, painting, needlepoint and cooking, but her most important activity was making her house a home. She really enjoyed birdwatching and there were lots of bird feeders, birdbaths and birdhouses around the house.
After retiring, Marcy and Phil moved to Ottertail, where they spent their time golfing and working in their yard. Later in life when Marcy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Phil became her caregiver for the next five years until he passed away. They were married for 65 years.
Preceding her death are her parents, Hardy and Lillian, her brother’s, Mervin, Ray, Neil, James and sisters, Leona and Elaine.
Survivors include her brother, Richard Johansen, who lives in Fergus Falls; her son, Lance, who lives in Portland, Oregon; and Brad, who lives in Ottertail.
Memorials are preferred to the Thomas House, 701 Third Avenue, Perham, MN 56573.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Marcella’s tribute wall for a livestream of the service on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Erin Bovendam will officiate.
Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.