Marcella “Marcy” Amy (Johansen) Sundberg, 85, of Perham, formerly of Ottertail, died Monday, February 1, 2021, at Thomas House in Perham.
Memorials are preferred to the Thomas House, 701 3rd Avenue, Perham, MN 56573
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Perham. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Marcella’s Tribute Wall for a Live Stream of the service on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Erin Bovendam will officiate.
Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
