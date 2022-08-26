Marcia Pederson, 92, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at LB Woodland Lodge in Fergus Falls.
Marcia Ann Eide was born August 19, 1930, in Carlisle Township, MN to Halvor and Anna (Thompson) Eide. She attended Carlisle Country School and Fergus Falls High School, graduating in 1947.
On August 27, 1948, Marcia married Orlyn Pederson at Hedemarken Lutheran Church in rural Carlisle.
She worked at Welander Jewelry and also Orlyn Pederson Company as a bookkeeper from 1954-1987.
Marcia was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bethlehem Ladies Aide, Quilter’s, Bible study and Circle. She helped with cooking rommegrot for Syttende Mai. For over 40-years she was a member of the Bethlehem Church Choir. She was part of a local Homemaker’s group for over 50-years.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, baking, fishing, cross-country skiing, and camping.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Halvor and Anna Eide; sisters, Sally Knold, Ardis Johnson, and Elda Mae Stanghelle; brother, Howard Eide; husband, Orlyn Pederson, and grandchildren, Alex Christianson and Dan Geyen.
Marcia is survived by her children, Claire (Dick) Geyen of Bloomington, Betsey (Mark) Petersen of Fergus Falls, Amy (Charlie) Kampa of Fergus Falls, and Kris (Dave) Christianson of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Josh (Carolyn) Paetow, Desiree Pasko, Blake (Mandy) Geyen, Erin (Rick) Swenson, Samantha (Chris) Pratt, Sister Rita Marie Kampa, Lydia Christianson, Sadie (Andrew) Leinen; great-grandchildren, Finn, Will, David, Van, Barrett, Regan, Gunner, Colten, Leland, Henry, and Joseph; sister, Jean Prochnow of Stevens Point, WI, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverends Nancy Eldredge-Hess and Christopher Eldredge.
Interment: Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone