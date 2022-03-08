Marcia Thormodson
1955-2022
Marcia Thormodson, 66, of Dalton, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and sons Friday, March 4, 2022 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Marcia Corine Knudson was born March 10, 1955 to Elmer and C. Joyce (Roy) Knudson in Parkers Prairie, MN. She graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School in 1973. Marcia worked as an administrative assistant at District 544. She also worked as a bookkeeper for both Swedberg Floral and Bigwood Yamaha. She later worked as a CNA for Ashby Nursing Home and then at Lake Region Healthcare for many years as a unit clerk on the surgical floor. She completed her career working in Same Day Surgery when it opened at LRH in 2000. Marcia was committed to her church and community, serving as church treasurer for many years, working at the Threshing Bee, serving as an adult 4-H leader, working as a Dalton Lion, and volunteering in other capacities.
She married the love of her life Gaylan Thormodson on October 5, 1974. They had three sons Mike, Joe, and Tom. Throughout their life together, Marcia was a devoted, hard-working farmwife and mom who loved her family. She supported and helped Gaylan on the farm, whether it was cooking meals, keeping the books, transporting people between farm sites, or midnight “cattle drives.” She also maintained a beautiful lawn and gardens.
Marcia was devoted to her sons, driving them to and cheering them on at their ball games. She helped with homework, numerous 4-H projects and activities. She is remembered by her sons especially for listening and guiding them in life, being their rock, and providing great rational advice. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She enjoyed snuggling them as babies, teaching them to cook and bake, drawing and coloring with them, cheering them on at sports, and watching them show projects at the county and state fairs.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Elmer and Joyce Knudson; brother, Curt Knudson, and father- and mother-in-law Nelvin and Mildred Thormodson.
Marcia is survived by her husband Gaylan Thormodson of Dalton; children, Mike (Heather) Thormodson of Battle Lake, Joe (Stacy) Thormodson of Ashby, and Tom (Amanda) Thormodson of Dalton; grandchildren, Anna, Jayson, and Emma Thormodson, Jack Thormodson, and Owen, Nora, Becca, and Inga Thormodson; sister, Pat (J.D.) Stock; sister-in-law Rose Knudson; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Jerry (Danette) Thormodson, Bob (Susie) Thormodson, Patti (Dean) Rix, Bonnie (Arlan) Herbranson, and Jim (Kris) Thormodson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 14 with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Our Saviors-Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church in Dalton, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Pastor Paul Snyder
Interment: To be held in the spring at OSTML Cemetery in Dalton, MN.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com