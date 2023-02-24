Mardell Nehk

EPSON MFP image

Mardell Gladys (Knutson) Nehk, daughter of Emmons and Evelyn (Nelson) Knutson, was born on October 14, 1937 on her grandparents’ Nelson farm near Oakes, ND. Mardell grew up on a farm until first grade when the family moved into Oakes. In 1953 her family moved to Elizabeth, MN. Mardell attended and graduated from Fergus Falls senior high school in 1956. On February 3, 1957, Mardell married Louis Nehk Jr. In June of 1958 they moved to Alexandria because Louie got a job at a beer distributorship. They purchased land and moved there in 1963. Three children were born to them: Debbra, Darvin, and Darrel. They also raised a grandson, Christopher.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?