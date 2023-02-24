Mardell Gladys (Knutson) Nehk, daughter of Emmons and Evelyn (Nelson) Knutson, was born on October 14, 1937 on her grandparents’ Nelson farm near Oakes, ND. Mardell grew up on a farm until first grade when the family moved into Oakes. In 1953 her family moved to Elizabeth, MN. Mardell attended and graduated from Fergus Falls senior high school in 1956. On February 3, 1957, Mardell married Louis Nehk Jr. In June of 1958 they moved to Alexandria because Louie got a job at a beer distributorship. They purchased land and moved there in 1963. Three children were born to them: Debbra, Darvin, and Darrel. They also raised a grandson, Christopher.
Mardell worked at Glenwood spring water plant, The Hideout, and then at Pete’s Super Value for 12 years. In April of 1980, Mardell started work at Alexandria Extrusion until her retirement in April 2001.
Mardell loved to travel and took a trip to New Orleans for jazz fest when she retired. She also went to Boston, Palm Springs, Canada and Las Vegas.
Mardell enjoyed going to the casino on the bus and visiting with friends. She did a lot of jigsaw puzzles as well as crossword puzzles.
Mardell is survived by her husband of 66 years, Louis; children, Debbra (Larry) of Fargo, Darvin (Natalie) of Pelican Rapids, Darrel (Leslie) of Hoffman, and special grandson, Chris (Krista) of Willmar. Mardell also leaves behind five other grandchildren, Jason (Danielle) Lybeck, Lisa Nyberg, Travis Nehk, Kayla Nehk and Corey Nehk; 13 great-grandchildren, Jordan Nehk, Jacob (Kasey) Nehk, Jaden Nehk, Ashton Krog, Liberty Jans, Pyper Jans, Cade Lybeck, Alexandra Lybeck, Jameison Meinen, Sierra Melcher, Nathen Lybeck, Ryker Nehk and Dierkes Nehk; as well as two great-great-grandchildren, Avery Nehk and Kash Nehk.
Mardell is preceded in death by her parents, Emmons and Evelyn; brother, Larry Knutson; great-grandson, Tanner Lybeck; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Shalom Lutheran Church in Alexandria with a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net
