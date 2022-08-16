Margaret Eleanor Eckhardt, 93, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at her residence in Park Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Margaret was born on April 20, 1929, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Haldor and Beatrice (Bredeson) Sander. She grew up in Aurdal Township and attended school in Fergus Falls, graduating in 1947 from Fergus Falls High School.
On June 12, 1948, she married Arthur Eckhardt. The couple lived and farmed in the Fergus Falls area until retirement.
Margaret loved crafting and was known for her knitting and quilting. Margaret was an avid gardener and always had lovely flowers growing outdoors. She and Art were the ultimate hosts, frequently entertaining and feeding the many neighbors, friends, and relatives who would stop by their home. Margaret’s musical abilities were exhibited in many ways including playing accordion, piano, and organ. She was an active member of the Stavanger Lutheran Church including playing the organ at worship services and singing in the choir. Margaret took great joy in her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with Art out West and enjoyed meeting people wherever they went.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Arthur; sons, Wayne and Mark; siblings, Orville and Harold Sander, Bernice Mueller, Lucille Langseth, Doris Langseth, and Elaine Hanson.
Survivors include children, Peggy (Sterg) Katirgis of Farmington, NM, Michael (Mary Pat) Eckhardt of Mahtomedi, MN, and Susan (Brian) Schlueter of Fergus Falls; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Eckhardt; grandchildren Jon Schlueter, Jason Schlueter, Erin Schlueter, Kathryn Eckhardt, Rose Eckhardt, David Eckhardt, Jonathan Eckhardt, Hannah Coslett, and Matthew Eckhardt; great-grandchildren Avery Schlueter, Ethan Schlueter, Amiliano Schlueter, Ivana Schlueter, and Noah Eckhardt.
Memorials are preferred to Stavanger Lutheran Church.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 at Stavanger Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.
