Margaret “Peggy” Elaine Huelsman, 86, of Foxhome, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge.
Margaret Elaine was born on July 1, 1933, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Reuben Morris and Florence Mary (Schuetze) Danielson. She attended school in Fergus Falls graduating from Washington High School in 1951. She later went on to attend college in California for bookkeeping.
On October 25, 1958, she married Raymond R. Lankow at the Methodist Church in Foxhome. They were blessed with a son, Scott and daughter, Nancy and were married for 49 years, 7 months and 9 days. The couple lived in Foxhome where they farmed. Peggy’s jobs included Woolworth’s Department Store where she was in charge of the stationary counter, she moved to West Los Angeles, California and worked at Telemeter Magnetics and later St. Paul for Power Brake and Equipment, North Western Bell Telephone Company as an operator for 20 years, and also as at the Breckenridge A.S.C.S Office for five years as an administration clerk before heading back to the farm.
On November 22, 2011, she married Arlo R. Huelsman in Breckenridge.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Fergus Falls, The American and International Carnival Glass Club, North Dakota Pottery Society Association, Campfire and Girl Scouts.
Her interests included embroidery, reading, music, flowers, antique furniture, traveling and Snippy the cat. Peggy also enjoyed feeding and identifying birds.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Raymond in 2008 and a sister, Patricia Jonah.
Her family includes her children, Scott Lankow of Foxhome and Nancy(Alan)Vetter of Wahpeton; three grandsons, Christopher (Patti), Matthew(fiancé Samantha) and Mark (Amber) Vetter; three great-grandsons, Anthony, Bradyn and Coltyn Vetter; a great-granddaughter, Eyelyn Vetter; stepchildren, Gloria (Bob) Thelen of Glenwood, Anita (Steve) Willprecht of Wahpeton, Joe (Renae) Huelsman of Grand Forks, Dean Huelsman of Foxhome, Karen (Don) Ritter of Morris, and Lisa (Tom) Nelson of Fergus Falls; step-grandchildren, Laura, Stacy, Matthew, Amanda, Sara, Cory, Rachael, James, Krystal, Cassandra, Christopher and one angel, Nathan; great-stepgrandchildren, Ryan, Ella, Tianna, Riley and Jaspen; an aunt, Evelyn Jorgensen along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and continuing one hour prior to the service.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Father Dale Lagodinski will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.