Margaret “Peg” Lucy (Currie) King, age 84 of Fergus Falls, passed away April 5, 2022, at her residence in Fergus Falls.
Margaret was born on October 4, 1937, in Devils Lake, North Dakota, the daughter of Jack M. and Isabelle (Atkins) Currie. She graduated from St. Mary’s Hall in 1955.
On May 3, 1958, she married Lloyd E. “Buddy” King in Minneapolis. The family lived in Minneapolis where Lloyd worked as a machinist and Peg worked as a teller in the banking field. The family moved to Fergus Falls in 1977 and continued their residence.
Margaret’s interests included golf, bowling and bingo. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Margaret is survived by four children, Cheryl King, Kathy Eggl, Timothy (Sandy) King and Dawn (Ken Holets) King; grandchildren, Amanda (Luke) Jara, Michael King, Kelsey (David) Schulz, Kassandra (Kyle) Upright, Kendra (Nathaniel) Karst, and Jace (Sara Holeman) King; great-grandchildren, Grace, Noah and Reed Jara, Kaylie King, Mason and Porter Schulz, Kamden and Karson Upright, Adeline and Rowan Karst, Cayden Beauchamp, Axil and Aria King; a sister, Judy Koester; sister-in-law, Beverly Parker, brothers-in-law, Robert (Bernie) King, Donald (Beverly) King, and Richard King along with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Isabelle Currie; husband, Lloyd; son, James King; great grandson, Wyatt Jara and brothers, John and Roddy Currie.
A Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am., Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Services will be live streamed for those that are unable to attend. A committal service will take place in the summer of 2022 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Cando, ND.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls for Margaret “Peg” King.
