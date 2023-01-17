Margaret Louise Noyes, age 76 of Fergus Falls, MN passed on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, MN after a valiant fight, surrounded by her family.
Margaret was born January 9, 1947 in Fergus Falls, MN. Parents of Gunnard Andstrom and Dorothy (Brostrom) Andstrom. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1965 and played French horn in the high school band. She attended Fergus Falls community college and Minnesota State University at Moorhead.
She married Douglas A. Noyes on June 1, 1968 at Augustana Lutheran Church. She was a mother, homemaker, artist, and crafter extraordinaire. Margaret and Doug had many places they called home including, San Diego, CA, Millington, TN, Thief River Falls, MN, Minot, ND, Watertown, SD, Lake in the Hills, IL, Washington, PA and Fergus Falls, MN, picking up friends wherever they went.
She was active in the Jaycettes and president of the POA in Lake in the hills, IL. Margaret enjoyed her time traveling, camping, spending time with friends, and leaving her treasures of homemade crafts and art with friends and family everywhere she went. But most of all, Margaret loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Douglas Noyes of Fergus Falls, MN; her children, Elizabeth Noyes of Rogers, MN, James (Donna) Noyes of Ellicott City, MD, Ericka (Steve) Hogue of Waynesburg, PA, Brittany (Billy) Harding of Waynesburg, PA; grandchildren, Ryan (Valerie) Loftus, Jakob Heibel, Aden Noyes, Kira Noyes, Natalie Noyes, Alaina Noyes, Brady Hogue, Jared Hogue, Karlee Hogue, Landon Hogue, Amelia Harding, Ryland Harding, and sister, Carol Andstrom of Fergus Falls, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gunnard and Dorothy Andstrom and her brother, Robert Andstrom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Lake Region Cancer Care and Research Center in Fergus Falls.
Visitation: one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 1 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Augustana Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Amy Kelly.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls is in charge of arrangements.
