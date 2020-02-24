Margaret B. (Svare) Richter, 98, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at LifeSong Residence.
Margaret was born September 2, 1921, in Star Township, in Pennington County, to Melvin and Betsy (Bye) Svare. In 1940, she graduated from Pelican Rapids High School. On June 23, 1945, she married Selvin “Sam” O. Richter at the Trinity Lutheran Parsonage in Fergus Falls and has resided in Fergus Falls ever since.
Margaret was an excellent cook working at several places, among them, the Log Cabin, Country Side Skelly, Pioneer Home and Big Chief Restaurant.
She enjoyed gardening, both vegetables and flowers. Her large garden allowed her to share produce with her family, at the church bazaars, and senior living facilities in Fergus Falls. She liked canning, especially dill and beet pickles. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting. She made hundreds of quilts and layettes for family, church and Lutheran World Relief.
Her faith and church were very important to her. She taught Sunday school, was a member of the WELCA, church circles, and the Zion Quilters. Margaret was very giving, helpful, soft spoken, tender hearted and her family was everything to her.
A special thank you to the wonderful care our mother received at LifeSong Residence. We are grateful for everything they did for her and our family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Selvin “Sam”; son-in-law, Mark Hanson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Art (June) and Hubert (Dorothy); sister, Darlene (Olson) Hansen; nieces, Diane Schaffer and Cynthia Kubitz.
Margaret is survived by her children, Carol Hanson of Dalton, Selvin A. (Shirley) Richter of Fergus Falls and David (Barbara) Richter of Silverton, Oregon; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Kate) Richter and their children, Wyatt, Wynnston and Wyllow, Daniel (Nikki) Richter and their children, Benjamin and Jamisen, Matthew Richter, Stephanie (Jay) Lunde and their children, Braden and Ava, Michael (Carmen) Hanson, Marta (Cody) Voeller , and Anna Richter; sisters and brother-in-law, Joyce (Ernest) Kubitz and Lillian (Myron) Holen; brother and sister-in-law, Curtis (Kay) Svare; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be one and a half hours prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Christopher Eldredge will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove in Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.