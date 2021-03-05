Margaret “Margo” Sauer, 86, of Fergus Falls died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her residence under the care of her family, LB Hospice and the staff of Park Gardens.
She was born February 17, 1935, in Litchfield, to Robert and Cecelia Walker. Her mother died when she was three months old. She was later adopted by Art and Vera Jacobson. She grew up in New York Mills, moved to Sherwood, North Dakota then later, to Velva, North Dakota where she graduated from high school in 1953. She attended Minot State Teachers College and upon graduation, taught first grade in the Minot Public School system.
Margo was united in marriage to Willie Sauer on June 3, 1961. They moved to Carpio, North Dakota where they had four children. In 1974, they moved to Wahpeton. Margo began teaching music at St. John’s Catholic School. She also taught piano lessons to many students over the years. She retired from teaching piano in 2013. She also spent 19 years directing the choir at St. John’s Catholic Church. She had a great love for her faith, family and music. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed visiting with others as she was Irish and had the gift of gab! Winter was her favorite season and she really loved the snow. Margo was also a member of the Catholic Daughters and Aulde Fort Nightly. She enjoyed reading, music, attending Mass and she was a “prayer warrior.”
Margo is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Willie, of Fergus Falls; her children: Mike Sauer of Wahpeton, (Kathy Sauer of Fargo), Ann (Jay) Hill of Veblen, South Dakota, Muffy (Mark) Meyer of Wahpeton and Ellie Draeger of Fergus Falls; 13 grandchildren: Brian (Erica) Sauer, Chuck (Veronica) Sauer, Jon Sauer, Ashley (John) Hoyt, Bethany (AJ) DeLange, Alex (Ali) Hill, Andrew Meyer, Phillip Meyer, William Meyer, Madison Draeger, Mathiah Draeger, Isaiah Draeger and Eli Draeger; four great-grandchildren: George and Victoria Sauer, Parker Sauer and Caleb DeLange. She is also survived by her special cousin, who was like a sister, Ellen Meulemans. Margo was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Veronica Jacobson as well as her birth parents Robert and Cecelia Walker.
Margo’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Park Gardens and LB Hospice who gave Margo such loving care.
Visitation will be Friday, March 5, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a rosary and prayer service at 5:30 p.m. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and resuming for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
Burial will be at St. Otto’s Catholic Cemetery in Fergus Falls.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.