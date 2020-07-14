Margaret Stahl, 97, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence.
Margaret was born on July 9, 1923, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Lars Sr. and Mary (Bishop) Holey. She was baptized, confirmed and attended school in Petersburg, Nebraska. After school, Margaret worked cleaning and cooking for a lady in Petersburg and this is where she met a farmhand Theodore Stahl.
In July 1944, she married Theodore Stahl. They were the parents of nine children. In 1961, they moved to Barrett and then briefly to Battle Lake, before moving to Fergus Falls in 1970.
Margaret enjoyed watching soap operas, canning, making jelly, tending to her flowers and spending time with her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lars Sr. and Mary; husband, Theodore; four children, Theodore Jr., Daisy, Rosemary, and Patrick; siblings, Robert, Lars, Donald, Louis, Virginia, Verna, Betty, Nancy and Anna. Blessed be the memory of Margaret Stahl.
Margaret is survived by her five children, Stella Louise Stach of Breckenridge; Margaret Ann Stahl, Edwin Lars Stahl, Michael Glenn Stahl and Donald Raymond Stahl all of Fergus Falls; two sisters, Dorothy Loken of Verndale, and Mary Ingebretson of Libby, Montana; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews, relative and a host of friends.
Memorial service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be at First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Gretchen Enoch will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
