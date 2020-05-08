Margaret “Marge” Weiand, 81, of Fergus Falls, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Broen Senior Living.
She was born September 21, 1938, the second of nine children, to John and Hertha (Miller) McLaughlin in Hazen, North Dakota. She grew up on a farm and attended school in Hazen. On August 26, 1959, she was united in marriage to Jerome “Jerry” Weiand. They moved to Mandan, North Dakota and had three children, John, Kimberly and Kathryn. Marge was a stay at home mother and cared for the children. In 1966, she and Jerry moved their family to Pierre, South Dakota. While being a full-time mom, she worked part time at the elementary school. In 1973, after relocating to West Fargo, Marge worked at West Fargo Drug Store for many years. She then went to work at Kmart in Fargo. She continued working for Kmart even after their move to Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 1996. Upon Jerry’s retirement, they made their final home in Fergus Falls in 2004.
Marge enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s many activities. One of these being baseball games. She was an avid Minnesota Twins fan. A favorite activity of hers was playing card games with family and friends. She became a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Our Lady of Victory Church. Having accepted God into her life and knowing her loved ones will be waiting for her in Heaven, Margaret was at peace and passed away under hospice care.
Grateful for having shared her life: her husband of 60 years, Jerome, son, John (Lynnae) Weiand of Lakeville, daughter, Kim (Bill) DuBord of Chatfield, daughter, Kathy of Ortonville, 10 grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, one great-grandchild, four great-stepgrandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Lester and Robert.
A private family memorial service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Service will be live streamed on the funeral home website: www.glendenilson.com
Burial: North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery in Mandan, North Dakota.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
