Margaret Louise Smart Ystebo, 88, of Fargo, formerly of Hillsboro, North Dakota, and Hendrum, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020, at the Benedictine Living Community, Ada.
Margaret Scherfenberg was born on March 28, 1932, to Frank and Alice (Landro) Scherfenberg on the family farm near Hendrum. She graduated from Hendrum High School in 1950. Margaret married Duane Smart on October 14, 1950, at Pontoppidan Church, rural Hendrum. They were blessed with four children.
Duane passed on September 14, 1992. Margaret remarried on August 14, 2004, to Stuart Ystebo.
Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed hosting many events for both family and friends. She was very active in 4-H, her local church, and homemakers. She was employed by both Hendrum and Hillsboro public schools as a culinary expert. In her free time, Margaret used her artistic talents teaching ceramics, painting and other crafts.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Stuart, Fargo; her children, Mike (Karen) Smart, Hendrum, Dwight Smart, Mesa, Arizona, Maureen (Tracy) Martin, Devils Lake, North Dakota, and David (Becky) Smart, Ada; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Janet (Elroy) Steinwand, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Charlotte (Earl) Peterson, Medford, Oregon.
She is also survived by Stuart’s children, Dan Ystebo, Fargo, and Sherry (Scott) Kimball, Chaska; daughter-in-law, Julie Ystebo, Moorhead, his five grandchildren; and his seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Duane, of 42 years; her parents, Frank and Alice Scherfenberg; her sister and spouse, Helen and Clayton Berg; and Stuart’s son, Fred Ystebo.
Visitation for Margaret will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., followed by her celebration service at 1 p.m., in Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church, Moorhead. Burial will follow at Quincy Cemetery near Hendrum.
Due to CDC and Minnesota State guidelines, masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
In honor of Margaret, the family is encouraging memorials be given to Inspiration Point Bible Camp, Benedictine Living Community, and Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Arrangements by Korsmo Funeral Service, Moorhead.
Online guestbook: www.korsmofuneralservice.com.