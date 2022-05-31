Margo Nepper
1942-2022
Margo Renae Nepper, 79, a resident of Fergus Falls, died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, May 29, 2022 after courageously managing 20 plus years of scleroderma and pulmonary fibrosis.
Margo was born on September 17, 1942 in Hankinson, ND. She was the oldest of seven children, born to Clifford W. and Gertrude P. (Derring) Krause. As first born, she grew up working the farm, developing a “hard work” ethic and a love for the outdoors and animals, with a special love for horses. She grew up in Hankinson and lived with her parents and extended family. She attended school in Hankinson and was active in her church, St. John’s, teaching Bible class. She graduated in 1960 from Hankinson High School.
On February 11, 1961, Margo married Charles N. Nepper in Mantador, ND. The couple lived in Mantador and later moved to Barney, ND and Omaha, NE, where Margo did daycare and worked in the alterations department. In 1971, the family moved to Minnesota and purchased their home on the west edge of Fergus Falls. They opened Chuck’s Body Shop at their home and she worked alongside her husband throughout all the years. Margo moved into Fergus Falls in 2015. Through the years of living in Fergus Falls, Margo was always busy. She started out working at the Holiday Inn and Red Owl. For 20 years she worked with her brother-in-law, Virgil Olson, of Battle Lake moving buildings. She managed the bread store under numerous company changes starting at the “Levy location” until its closure at the Highway 210 location.
Margo was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, where she spent many hours volunteering and being active in Loving Hands Caring Heart group. She also volunteered at the Lake Region Healthcare gift shop. She enjoyed cooking for her family, flower arranging, reading, and playing Mahjong board game every Tuesday afternoon. She made homemade cakes of choice for all family members for every birthday and event. She enjoyed hand beading Christmas ornaments. She was an integral part of the Farmer’s Market, handling the credit cards, including setup and teardown with the help of her special friend, Myron Whitney. Preceding her in death were her parents, Clifford and Gertie Krause; husband, Charles; sister, Karen Holmstrom and brother, Rockne Krause.
Survivors include her children, Renae “Rae” Nepper of Fort Worth, TX and William “Bill” (Renae) Nepper of Glenwood; grandchildren, Trisha Wolfswinkel, Amy Wolfswinkel, Molly Wolfswinkel, and Kalyn (Dominic) Trousil; nine great-grandchildren, Nick Hanson, Eva Sons, Raven Brady, Kellie Brady, Tyler Brady, Isaiah Parks, Mariah Parks, Kyler Trousil, and Mia Trousil; one great-great grandchild, Everleigh Sparks; two brothers, Charles (Penny) Krause, Clifford (Beth) Krause both of Hankinson; two sisters, Connie (Donald) Holmstrom of Wahpeton, Crystal (Donald) Schroeder of Alexandria; brother-in-law, Richard (Sharon) Holmstrom; sister-in-law, Marlene (Ron) Schmit and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls, MN, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverends Christopher Lieske and Roger Lang
Interment: St. Johns Cemetery, Hankinson, ND
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
